No COVID-19 vaccination for all adults in four non-BJP ruled states from May 1

In order to control the coronavirus infection in India, the central government has given permission to vaccinate all people above 18 years of age from May 1. Meanwhile, 4 states of the country say that there is a shortage of the vaccines and hence cannot start vaccination from May 1.

Non-BJP ruled states won't be able to vaccinate

In the third phase of coronavirus vaccination, people over 18 years of age will be vaccinated from May 1, for which registrations will start from April 28. According to reports, the state governments of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have raised questions about the availability of the vaccine. Notably, Congress is in power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, while in Jharkhand, it is in power along with the JMM.

Rajasthan raised questions about the vaccine

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "We were asked to talk to the Serum Institute of India and they said that we need time till May 15 to supply the orders we have received from the central government. So till then, they are not in a position to give us the vaccine." He said that the central government should order Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to supply the necessary vaccines to the states.

We do not have vaccines available: Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "We are ready to give the vaccine to people above 18 years of age, but we do not have vaccine available and vaccination cannot be started from May 1". At the same time, Health Minister TS Singh from Chhattisgarh said, "We do not have the vaccine and an order for the vaccine was placed, but they were told that the supply will be available only after one month."

May not be able to vaccinate everyone from May 1: Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, 'We have only 4 lakh vaccines left now and until the vaccine is made available by the central government, how can we vaccinate all the people from May 1?" Health Minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "the central government has said that from May 1, everyone will be given the vaccine, but the vaccine is not available at all. In such a situation, how can we give a vaccine?"

Jharkhand accused of vaccine hijack

The Health Minister of Jharkhand has questioned the Center regarding the vaccine and said that the government has fully hijacked the production of both the vaccines. "We cannot buy vaccines from them. Despite this, we are ready to pay. The central government should also allocate this vaccine to the Congress-ruled state," he said.