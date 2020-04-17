No COVID-19 cases in last 15 days at 3 locations in national capital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday that there have been no COVID-19 cases reported for the last 15 days from 3 locations in the national capital including Dilshad Garden, even though cases have been rising at a steady pace.

"No case has been reported in the last 15 days from 3 locations in the national capital, including Dilshad Garden. 60 containment zones identified till now," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

The total no of coronavirus cases rose up to 1640 after 62 positive cases were reported yesterday. Currently, 34 are in ICU and 6 are on ventilators, Satyendra Jain said.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Max Hospital in New Delhi's Saket have started conducting 'plasma therapy' in the hopes of finding a cure for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a pandemic outbreak which is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

The sample case in this regard is a family of four from New Delhi's Defence Colony, all of who had contracted COVID-19 and were undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital.

The son is on the ventilator and is currently being administered plasma therapy. The hospital applied the therapy only after being granted approval from the central government to conduct the treatment. This is the first case in the country where plasma therapy is being used.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Thursday that there is no community transmission of India so far, and declared 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots.

"No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks," the health ministry informed.

It also informed that the country will be classified into 3 categories - hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported and green zone districts in the period of the lockdown.