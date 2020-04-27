No COVID-19 cases in 85 districts for last 14 days: Health Ministry

Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

India

No COVID-19 cases in 85 districts for last 14 days: Health Ministry

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2020, 05:04 PM IST

The Health Ministry on Wednesday stated that 85 districts in the country have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. It further informed that 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days.

"85 districts have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days. 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days.The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka & Lakhi Sarai in Bihar," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his concern over the stigma related to recovered COVID-19 patients. He said that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients, but their antibodies can be used to save lives of critical COVID-19 patients.

"Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We've to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy," Aggarwal stated.

On the availability of Testing kits, Lav Aggarwal stated, "At the level of ICMR we have a sufficient amount of kits as far as RT PCR test is concerned. Not only sufficient amount of kits are available but we have also parallelly ensured geographical adequacy."

Moreover, he said that 'healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted' while they are on duty.

"We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for #COVID19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," the Health Ministry informed.

The Health Ministry further informed that there were 1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs taking the total number of cases to 27,892.

"1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892.   20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184," the Health Ministry informed.

