No COVID-19 cases in 85 districts for last 14 days: Health Ministry

Moreover, he said that 'healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted' while they are on duty.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday stated that 85 districts in the country have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. It further informed that 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days.

"85 districts have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days. 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days.The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka & Lakhi Sarai in Bihar," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his concern over the stigma related to recovered COVID-19 patients. He said that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients, but their antibodies can be used to save lives of critical COVID-19 patients.

"Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We've to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy," Aggarwal stated.

On the availability of Testing kits, Lav Aggarwal stated, "At the level of ICMR we have a sufficient amount of kits as far as RT PCR test is concerned. Not only sufficient amount of kits are available but we have also parallelly ensured geographical adequacy."

"We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for #COVID19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," the Health Ministry informed.

The Health Ministry further informed that there were 1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs taking the total number of cases to 27,892.

"1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184," the Health Ministry informed.