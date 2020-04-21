No COVID-19 cases in 61 districts for 14 days, states asked to stop rapid testing for 2 days

The Centre on Tuesday added four more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 61.

Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim from Maharashtra have not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing.

However, Bhiwani in Haryana has been dropped from this list.

Pratapgarh in Rajasthan has been added to the list of Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu/Coorg (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) – the districts where no fresh COVID-19 case has been reported for the last 28 days, he further said.

A total of 18,985 confirmed cases are reported for COVID-19 in the country. As many as 3260 persons (17.17% of total cases) have been cured/discharged after recovery. A total of 603 deaths have been reported so far due to the novel coronavirus.

Addressing the media, ICMR's Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said a total of 4,49,810 COVID-19 tests have been done till Monday, including 35,852 tests on the day alone. 29,776 of these tests were performed in the 210 ICMR network labs, while 6,076 were done in private labs, he said.

Informing that rapid antibody test kits have been supplied to all states, Dr Gangakhedkar informed that one state has complained of lesser detection of cases which have been found to be positive based on RT-PCR test.

He said that a variation of 6% - 71% detection rate has been found among positive samples of RT-PCR, He said this for further investigation.

It has been decided that 8 ICMR institutes will be sending teams to the field in the coming 2 days, where they will perform the test and validate the kits from different lots, he said.

He further stated that states will be advised to not perform tests in the coming two days. ICMR will be in a position to identify problematic batches and ask the company to replace them, if required.

The Chairman of Empowered Group - 4 for COVID-19 which was formed for augmenting human resources and capacity building, also took part in the briefing. Eleven such empowered groups were formed on March 29, 2020, under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

He stated that a database which is available in public domain was formed for the use of district administration, municipal administration and state governments, based on which resources can be used for capacity building after prior training. covidwarriors.gov.in is a master database for healthcare professionals and volunteers, which has details of 1.24 crore human resources. Details of state and district level coordinators, field level workers are also available in this database having 20 categories and 49 sub-categories of human resources who are involved in fighting COVID-19.

Data of individuals can be accessed only by District magistrates, Municipal Authorities and State Government.

Details of 201 hospitals run by CPSUs, 49 ESIC hospitals, 50 Railways hospitals, 12 Port hospitals and 13 other hospitals belonging to OFB, HAL and others are available in the database, along with details of doctors, nurses, paramedics, beds and other facilities etc.

Volunteers have been taken for three broad purposes - monitoring social distancing in banks, ration shops, mandis etc., delivering essential commodities and field surveillance in containment zones, curative works.