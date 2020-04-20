No COVID-19 case from 60 districts in last 14 days, doubling rate in India improves to 7.5 days

The Centre on Monday added six more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 62

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing on Monday that Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, North Goa in Goa and Gomati in Tripura are the six districts that have been included in the list from where no has been reported in the last two weeks.

Three districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) - have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

"6 new districts have been added to the list of districts where no new case has been reported during the last 14 days. With this, 59 districts (apart from the 3 districts above where no case has been reported for last 28 days) have not reported any fresh case during the last 14 days," the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

A total of 17,656 confirmed cases are reported for COVID-19 in the country. As many as 2842 persons or 16% of total cases have been cured or discharged after recovery. A total of 559 deaths have been reported so far due to COVID-19.

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing on Monday that India's doubling rate of cases before the lockdown was 3.4 days, it has now improved to 7.5 days as on April 19, 2020, as per the data for the last seven days.

As per data on April 19, 2020, the rate in 18 states is better than the national average. These states are: Delhi at 8.5 days, Karnataka at 9.2 days, Telangana at 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh at 10.6 days, Jammu & Kashmir at 11.5 days, Punjab at 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh at 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu at 14 days and Bihar at 16.4 days, he said.

The rate is less than 20 days in nine states/UTs, between 20 and 30 days in 7 states/ UTs and more than 30 days in Odisha and Kerala, Aggarwal said.