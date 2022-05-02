No country can emerge victorious in Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi in Germany

PM Modi in Berlin (Pic: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that no country would emerge victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war as all will suffer losses and there will be a more serious impact on developing and poor countries.

Addressing a joint press event with Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, PM Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine.

He also said that the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive USD 10.5 billion assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

Prime Minister Modi, who co-chaired with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), also invited the German participation in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) campaign.

Earlier today, PM Modi and the German Chancellor signed the green and sustainable energy partnership at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. This was signed after the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany.

IGC is a unique mechanism which brings together several ministers and officials from both sides to engage in bilateral discussions culminating in a plenary session which is chaired by the two leaders.

This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival in Germany.

German Chancellor invites PM Modi to G-7 Summit

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming G-7 summit in Germany in June. "I invited you as our guest to the G7 Summit end of June and we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany," Scholz said while addressing the joint press conference with PM Modi after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

PM Modi is on a three-day Europe visit

PM Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit and got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

