No cough syrups without prescriptions: Why ban over-the-counter sale? What patients should know

This comes after contaminated cough syrups were connected to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan months earlier. The cases triggered renewed concerns over the safety and regulation of common liquid medicines, and prompted calls for stricter supervision of their manufacture and sale.

The government on Tuesday has brought in stricter norms for selling syrups, including cough syrups, by amending the Drugs Rules, 1945. Under the new rule, pharmacies can only dispense these medicines with a doctor’s prescription.

Consumers will now require a doctor's prescription to purchase such medicines.

This comes after contaminated cough syrups were connected to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan months earlier. The cases triggered renewed concerns over the safety and regulation of common liquid medicines, and prompted calls for stricter supervision of their manufacture and sale.

Why govt has introduced this change?

The change comes after the Centre amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified in the Official Gazette on June 9.

Under the amendment, the word "Syrups" has been removed from item number (7) under serial number 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Schedule K lists categories of medicines that are exempt from certain provisions of Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, subject to specified conditions. With the omission of syrups from the list, such medicines will now be subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

The amendment follows a draft notification issued on December 29, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public. The government said all comments received on the draft rules were considered before the final notification was issued.

What the notifaction says?

The notification stated, "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 12 and 33 of the said Act, the Central Government, after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Drugs Rules, 1945, namely."

The amendment further read, "In the Drugs Rules, 1945, in Schedule K, in the column, under the heading Class of Drugs, against serial number 13, in item number (7), the word 'Syrups,' shall be omitted."The notification was issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

The Drugs Rules, 1945, framed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of medicines in India.

Meanwhile, the heightened scrutiny comes amid concerns about contamination in liquid oral medicines and cases involving toxic compounds like diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. Both substances can lead to severe kidney damage.

Since then, regulatory bodies have imposed stricter testing norms for raw materials and finished products, with a focus on ingredients used in syrups