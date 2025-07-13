Twitter
No construction, tree planting within 20 km radius: Noida Airport issues advisory for...

Getting a clearance for any such activity in the area is not merely a regulatory formality but a vital requirement to safeguard flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential obstructions, Noida airport's COO said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 13, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

No construction, tree planting within 20 km radius: Noida Airport issues advisory for...

No constructions or tree planting is allowed within a 20 km radius of the Noida International Airport without a 'Height Clearance' or 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), officials said. Noida International Airport on Friday issued an advisory for builders and local authorities and others to follow height limits within 20 km radius of the airport.

Getting a clearance for any such activity with the area is not merely a regulatory formality but a vital requirement to safeguard flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential obstructions, Noida airport's chief operating officer (COO) Kiren Jain said.

"As Noida International Airport nears commissioning, it is imperative for the public, real estate developers, and local authorities to strictly adhere to the height restriction regulations laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations," Jain said in a press statement.

The statement further added that all concerned parties must approach local bodies before initiating any vertical development within the 20 km perimeter. These bodies will consult the Colour-Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) issued by AAI to assess permissible height limits. Based on the proposed construction height, the applicant may be directed to apply for a Height NOC via AAI's NOCAS portal, the press note said.

This process is governed by GSR 751(E), Ministry of Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, 2015, which prohibits any unapproved construction within safeguarded airspace. Any violation poses serious risks to Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) and the integrity of navigation systems, compromising overall flight safety.

To enforce compliance, the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions caused by Buildings and Trees) Rules, 2023, empower authorities to initiate legal proceedings, including demolition of unauthorised structures or trees and imposition of penalties under the Aircraft Rules, the issued statement stated.

All stakeholders, especially builders, landowners, and residents, are strongly advised to halt any unapproved development activities within the safeguarded zone and obtain the necessary NOC from AAI at the earliest. Timely compliance is essential to support safe, efficient, and obstruction-free operations at the upcoming Noida International Airport, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

