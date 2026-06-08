'No connection with masses': Expelled TMC leader launches sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Expelled leader of Trinamool Congress Ritabrata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that he has 'no connection with the masses'.

Ritabrata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, took a sly dig at Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of remaining disconnected from the masses and wasting party funds by travelling in chartered flights instead of using free MP coupons. While speaking to ANI, Ritabrata said, ''Abhishek Banerjee is a leader of the masses, a leader of the common people. He used to travel in a convoy of 20 cars. Though that number has decreased now, perhaps after the public gave them a sound thrashing. I don't know for sure. However, I heard yesterday from airport staff that Abhishek Banerjee took a chartered flight. He has absolutely no connection with the masses.''

Questions raised over use of chartered flights and party funds

Talking about using the party funds for chartered flights instead of free coupons as an MP, Ritabrata added, ''The party is facing such a crisis. Business class tickets are available to you; you have free coupons as an MP. We thought that after losing the election, he would come to his senses and come down to earth a bit. But he is still floating high up like a balloon... But the public ought to know this. This is TMC's money; so many party members are facing attacks and legal cases, and money is needed to fight those cases. One should stand by those who have been attacked. If he had simply used his free coupons instead of spending... that money could have helped the party workers fighting at the grassroots level. We would urge him not to take a chartered flight, and he shouldn't squander the party funds like that; instead, he should travel using free coupons, and the funds should be utilised for the party's grassroots-level workers.''

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal LoP and expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee says, "...Abhishek Banerjee is a leader of the masses, a leader of the common people... he used to travel in a convoy of 20 cars. Though that number has decreased now, perhaps after the public gave them… pic.twitter.com/Uvpp85uQiC — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

For those late to the story, the TMC's National General Secretary flew to New Delhi on Saturday amid reports of internal dissent in the party.

Claims of internal unrest and possible rift within TMC MPs

When Ritabrata was asked about threats to Abhishek Banerjee's position as leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party, he further said, ''I'm not even in Delhi, I'm sitting in Kolkata. Since I'm not an MP, what can I say about the parliamentary party's affairs? That said, the distance between Delhi and Kolkata isn't huge.''

Ritabrata distances himself while hinting at uncertainty over party dynamics

Ritabrata also spilled the beans about the number of MPs who are going to break away from the party and said, ''I have no information on that. I tried calling 4-5 MPs yesterday, but unfortunately, I couldn't reach any of them. Their phones were either switched off or out of the coverage area. I did speak to a few MPs today, though not on their own phones. A close associate of mine was in Delhi and happened to meet some MPs. He handed the phone over, so I spoke to them that way. So, I don't really have a clear idea.''