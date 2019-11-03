No coercive action against lawyers, transfer Special Commissioner, ADGP: HC directs Delhi Police over Tis Hazari clash

After the Delhi High Court issued notices, a hearing is currently underway regarding the violent scuffle that took place between Delhi police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court over the parking issue on Saturday evening. According to updates, the High Court has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to not take any coercive against the lawyers and to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with yesterday's clash.

The Court also directed the Police Commissioner to record statements of the injured advocates and has instructed to lodge an FIR immediately, in connection with yesterday's clash. It also ordered a judicial inquiry to be completed within 6 weeks under the retired judge of Delhi High Court, SP Garg. He will be assisted by Director of CBI, Director of Intelligence Bureau and the Director Vigilance, or any superior rank officer appointed by them. The Court further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the accused police officials, and also directed the Delhi government to provide a lump sum ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to Advocate Vijay Verma, and Rs 15,000 & Rs 10,000 to other two injured advocates.

At the hearing on Sunday, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said, "Chairman of the inquiry should be instructed to complete the same within a stipulated period of time. Injured advocates should be compensated by the state." The Delhi police said that a special team of Crime Branch is investigating the matter and an internal inquiry has been set up. However, the BCI has also appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycott courts from Tuesday. The Delhi High Court Bar Association has welcomed the directions passed by the High Court. However, as a token protest and to show solidarity with the injured advocates, the Executive Committee (EC) of the association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday.

"In view of the quick and positive step taken by the High Court in this sensitive matter for redressal of grievances of the Bar, the Bar Council of India appeals to the advocates of the country to maintain peace and harmony and not to resort to any sort of abstention or boycott of courts from Tuesday, the 5 November," said the BCI in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the St Stephen's Hospital in Tis Hazari, New Delhi, to meet the lawyers who were injured in the clash between police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court. Kejriwal said, "Yesterday's incident was unfortunate, the way lawyers were fired at, I condemn it. I met the two persons who were injured in the firing, they are stable now and all of their medical expenses will be covered by the Delhi government."

Earlier, all bar councils and bar associations had sought setting up of a judicial enquiry headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judges as complicit Delhi police officials are allegedly hushing up the matter and protecting the guilty. The High Court had sent notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi Government, All Bar Association of District Courts of Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has said that they discussed the matter on Saturday for four hours and today also in order to defuse the situation mentioning it should be a collective effort from all parties.

Taking a suo moto cognizance of the Tis Hazari clash between lawyers and police, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel held an open court hearing in the matter at 1 pm today.

The notices were issued after Chief Justice Patel held a closed-door meeting with concerned parties including Commissioner of Police Delhi, judges of the administrative committee and District judge Tis Hazari court.

A violent clash had erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people.

Speaking on the police-lawyers clash, the Delhi police has said, "Cross FIR has been registered under sections 186, 353, 427, 307. FIR registered on the basis of the complaint received from both parties (police and lawyers). Further investigation being done by Crime Branch SIT."

Some vehicles were also set ablaze by angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged. A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers. While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.