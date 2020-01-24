No cases of Novel Coronavirus detected but 3 persons currently under observation: Health Ministry

After screening as many as 20,844 passengers from 96 flights for Novel Coronavirus symptoms today (January 26), no cases of nCoV has been detected, Ministry of Health informed.However, the Health Ministry stated that three persons have been put under observation.

Meanwhile, travel advisory has been extended to 12 more airports in the country in addition to the current seven.

Earlier, the ministry reported that it is closely reviewing public health preparedness in the country after news of the outbreak of the virus in China. As precautionary measures, the Ministry of Health has instructed screening of international travellers from China at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata through thermal scanners.

Ministry of Health apprised the Ministry of External Affairs about the issue, and immigration officers at the airports have been sensitized about the outbreak.

"Ms Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW), Government of India, is regularly reviewing the public health preparedness in the country since the news broke out. As directed by the Health Ministry, meetings of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) were convened under the Chairmanship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on 8thand 15th January 2020 with representations from various stakeholders (health and non-health sectors) and WHO," a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities were reviewed during the meetings.

Many major international airports apart from India have also issued an alert regarding novel coronavirus, with passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, to be screened on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government on Thursday put on lockdown two cities - Wuhan and Huanggang - in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that killed 17 people and has infected nearly 600.

The steps to put the most affected cities have been taken amid fears that the spread of the virus will increase as a large number of people travel home during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year which begins on Saturday.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. It is also spread by patient to patient respiratory transmission.