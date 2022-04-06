No case of XE Covid-19 sub-variant in India, Health Ministry issues clarification

Hours after report of detection of XE mutant strain of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Union Health Ministry has said that present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant.

"FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be 'XE' variant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant,” said official sources in the Health Ministry.

The individual who had reportedly tested positive for the sub-variant is a fully vaccinated 50-year-old women with no comorbidity and asymptomatic. She had come from South Africa on February 10 and had no prior travel history. On arrival, she had tested negative for the virus.

It is to be noted that XE is still mentioned in the medical bulletin of Maharashtra.

The XE Covid-19 mutant emerged recently when the World Health Organisation revealed that the sub-variant that combines two Omicron lineages, has been found in the UK. As per early assessment, the recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages is being said to be at least 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicron itself. However, there is no evidence yet to show is it has any impact on the severity of the disease in comparison to the Omicron variant.

Indian virologists have said that it is unclear whether XE has the potential to cause another Covid-19 wave in the country. Nevertheless, people have been advised to exercise caution and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

READ | PM Garib Kalyan Yojana played key role in minimizing extreme poverty in India during pandemic: IMF