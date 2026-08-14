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'No Business To Interfere': CJI Surya Kant slams BCI, restrains action against NALSAR students

CJI Surya Kant slammed BCI over NALSAR row, saying it had "no business" interfering with student protests. SC restrained BCI from punitive action and issued notice. This came after BCI chief Mannan Mishra made a 3rd U-turn, closing all proceedings against NALSAR 2026 batch.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

'No Business To Interfere': CJI Surya Kant slams BCI, restrains action against NALSAR students
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday came down heavily on the Bar Council of India (BCI) over its intervention in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy.

"The BCI is unnecessarily taking action in this matter. If students have a cause or a reason to protest, they have a right to protest. Nobody can stop them, and we will not allow this," the CJI said.

The Supreme Court restrained the BCI and all state bar councils from pursuing any punitive or criminal action against students or faculty of any national law university. The bench also issued notice to BCI and asked it to file a counter-affidavit in 2 weeks.

'Between me and the students'

A bench headed by CJI Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard senior advocate K Parameshwar, who said the BCI had "no business" dealing with what was happening inside a university.

The CJI responded:  "We are with you. This is absolutely uncalled for. They had no business to interfere. The students have written a letter to me, and it is between me and the students. There is a dialogue between us."

CJI Kant also drew from his own experience: "In my younger days, I was also actively involved in student activities. They have a right to protest. Who can stop them? So long as they are lawfully and peacefully protesting, they have a right to raise their voice."
  
"We have to be large-hearted. They should be allowed to speak. Even if they are wrong, they have a right to speak."

BCI's 3rd U-turn in 24 hours

The SC intervention came hours after BCI Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra announced the Council had decided to "close the proceedings altogether" against the NALSAR 2026 batch.

This was BCI's third shift in 24 hours:

1. Thursday: Froze enrolment of entire 2026 batch
2. Thursday evening: Withdrew freeze, but kept inquiry against teachers/outsiders 
3. Friday morning: Closed all proceedings, saying batch had "no role in any disturbance"

Mishra said the decision followed representations from senior advocates and NALSAR VC Srikrishna Deva Rao. He still advised students to "voice opinions with respect and institutional decorum".

Questions on BCI process

Justice Bagchi asked if the BCI Council had actually met to pass the resolution. Parameshwar said a BCI member from Kerala told him no meeting took place. The court also directed BCI to ensure enrolment was not held up and told students to "enrol as soon as possible and take SCBA membership".

Background

The row began after 70 members of NALSAR's outgoing LLB batch objected to CJI Kant as convocation chief guest, citing his remarks in a Delhi police excesses case. They said the choice should reflect NALSAR's commitment to constitutional rights.

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