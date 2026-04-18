'No bindi, no sindoor’: After Lenskart, Air India's cabin crew rule goes viral

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INDIA
After Peyush Bansal-owned Lenskart, now Air India has found itself at the centre of social media outrage after a cabin crew handbook allegedly mentioning the 'no bindi, no sindoor' rule goes viral.
A few days after Peyush Bansal-owned Lenskart faced massive outrage on social media for its 'outdated' policy banning bindis and sindoor, Air India has now found itself at the centre of a similar controversy. Yes, you read it right! Several users on X shared posts about alleged Air India guidelines titled 'Important Considerations,' which are doing the rounds on the internet. A huge section of netizens also slammed Air India over its connection with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which made headlines recently over serious allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversions at its Nashik branch. Both Air India and TCS come under the umbrella of a popular corporate group, Tata.
A X user shared Air India's cabin crew handbooks, wherein things like wedding choora, mangalsutra, teeka, and sindoor are not permitted for its employees. ''It appears that this problem runs much deeper. Here are some pictures from the Air India Cabin Crew Handbook. Bindi, Sindoor, Tilak, etc., are not allowed. Why are they doing this so blatantly?'' the user wrote in his X post.
It appears that this problem runs much deeper.— Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 18, 2026
Here are some pictures from the Air India Cabin Crew Handbook. Bindi, Sindoor, Tilak etc not allowed.
Why are they doing this so blatantly?#SocietyFromStreet pic.twitter.com/uqVRbXBwwF
Soon after the post mentioning alleged handbook of Air India's cabin crew went viral, social media users were quick enough to express their views on the same. One user wrote, ''Pakistan's PIA, Qatar's Qatar Airways , Saudi Arabia's airline All Muslim countries have allowed Hijab for air hostess and majority wears that. While its only in India that Hindus are made to feel ashamed of their Hinduness. Time to Change now. No more Hinduphobia.''
''The whole country erupted in anger when Khulbhushan Jadhav’s wife was made to remove her bangles, Bindi & mangalsutra by pak authorities. Here we have our country’s flag carrier airlines making their staff follow the same diktat. This must stop. Not in our country!,'' wrote another.
Earlier, Lenskart founder Bansal claimed that the viral document was an 'outdated' internal training document, clarifying that they have 'has no restrictions on any form of religious expression'.