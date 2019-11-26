No ban on freedom of expression in J&K, but inciting speeches need to stop: Centre

There is no ban on freedom of speech and expression in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), however, inciting speeches must be stopped, Central Government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

"Proactive and inciting speeches should be stopped and at the same time, freedom of speech and expression must be there," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told a Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.

The hearing was held in the context of the petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with respect to the imposition of communication blockades in the region following the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Solicitor General said before the Supreme Court that "least restrictive measures" have been levied in the valley so as to not cause any major inconveniences for the region. He also said that what was done was only in the larger interest of the public since there are national transborder issues as well, that needed to be considered.

"No individual movement was restricted. Public movement and people's gathering were restricted to avoid any untoward situation to happen," Mr Mehta clarified.