'No Authority Can Do It': SC Judge on process that takes away voting rights

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan says any process that disenfranchises millions is negation of constitutional order, violates Article 14 and 326. Remarks months after SC upheld SIR.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court on Sunday called "a negation of the constitutional order" any process that takes away the voting rights of a huge number of Indian citizens.

He asserted that "no authority can do it; no court can condone it".

"The Indian Constitution does not provide for two classes of citizens: citizens with voting rights and citizens without voting rights," Justice Bhuyan said in a speech in Hyderabad.

'Strikes at heart of constitution'

"If any process results in disenfranchising millions and millions of Indian citizens -- making them second-class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without voting rights -- such a process is intrinsically arbitrary. No amount of whataboutery can justify it... It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution," he said.

He termed such an exercise violative of the Constitution's Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality, and Article 326, which provides for universal adult suffrage.

"I would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the constitutional order which we have adopted under the Constitution of India," he added.

He did not name any specific exercise or authority in his address.

Context: SC had upheld SIR

The remarks come four months after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Recent weeks have seen fresh questions by Opposition parties over the EC's autonomy.

On the SIR, the SC ruled in May that the exercise fell within the poll body's mandate and that the measures adopted were not excessive or disproportionate.

Justice Bhuyan was delivering the valedictory address at the 19th NALSAR-Justice BR Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition at NALSAR University of Law.

"From the persona of an Indian citizen, the right to vote or right to be included in the voters list cannot be detached. It will be like taking out the soul from the body," the judge said.

He also said that, except in the case of a dead voter, "the name of a voter once enlisted in the electoral roll cannot be deleted without notice and hearing".

"Article 326 cannot be tinkered with at all. No authority can do it; no court can condone it. No one is above the Constitution," he said.