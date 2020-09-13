No all-party meeting before monsoon session of Parliament due to COVID-19

In the wake of coronavirus, there will be no all-party meeting prior to the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding the meeting which is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha is, however, scheduled to be held in the Parliament on Sunday.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session.

All employees and officials will undergo an RT-PCR COVID-19 test ahead of the session. While the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread.

MPs have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app."The app will work only in the Parliament premises. The MPs will have to take their face shot and upload it to identify themselves. Then they have to register themselves and their attendance will be marked in the safest way possible in this pandemic," an official had said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said that 257 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha hall, 172 in the Lok Sabha gallery, 60 in Rajya Sabha, and 51 in the Rajya Sabha gallery owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Birla also said that Chambers will be sanitised and MPS will have to undergo the RT-PCR test before being allowed to attend the session. He further claimed that this monsoon session will be 'historic' as it is being held amidst a pandemic that is raging across the country.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm. On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

(With ANI inputs)