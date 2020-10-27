Noida Sector 50 Metro station dedicated to transgender community

'This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community,' Noida MD Ritu Maheshwari said.



In a commendable move by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Noida Sector-50 station on the Aqua Line was dedicated to the transgender community on Tuesday. The station was named ‘Pride Station’ and from sweepers to people managing the ticket counter is all from the transgender community.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida MD Ritu Maheshwari inaugurated the services at the station on Tuesday.

Employment will be provided to the members of the transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream. The station will be open for all commuters, Maheshwari had said in June, "This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community. Under this initiative, they will be employed for some activities such as ticketing counter and housekeeping," Maheshwari added.

"Various NGOs that work for the transgender community are helping in carrying forward the initiative. This comes after we dedicated two stations as pink stations while considering facilities for women," she added.

NMRC operates the Aqua Line Metro between Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Depot. The Noida Metro resumed operations from September 7 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a calibrated manner. Strict COVID-19 protocols were put in place for commuters.