Noida Sector 50 Metro station dedicated to transgender community

Headlines

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

What is 'girlfriend effect'? All you need to know about this trend on TikTok?

Bollywood actors who started career as child artistes

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

HomeIndia

India

Noida Sector 50 Metro station dedicated to transgender community

'This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community,' Noida MD Ritu Maheshwari said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


In a commendable move by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Noida Sector-50 station on the Aqua Line was dedicated to the transgender community on Tuesday. The station was named ‘Pride Station’ and from sweepers to people managing the ticket counter is all from the transgender community.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida MD Ritu Maheshwari inaugurated the services at the station on Tuesday.

Employment will be provided to the members of the transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream. The station will be open for all commuters, Maheshwari had said in June, "This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community. Under this initiative, they will be employed for some activities such as ticketing counter and housekeeping," Maheshwari added.

"Various NGOs that work for the transgender community are helping in carrying forward the initiative. This comes after we dedicated two stations as pink stations while considering facilities for women," she added.

NMRC operates the Aqua Line Metro between Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Depot. The Noida Metro resumed operations from September 7 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a calibrated manner. Strict COVID-19 protocols were put in place for commuters.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has to deal with toxic masculinity in south films: 'I would request the filmmaker...'

PM Kisan Yojana 15th installment: Many farmers may not get the amount; here's why

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE