NMACC Mumbai Ticket Booking 2023: Check ticket prices, location of the Ambani’s cultural centre

NMACC is one of the biggest cultural centres which has recently been opened in Mumbai. Anyone who is interested can visit the place. All the details are written below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

NMACC Mumbai Ticket Booking 2023: Check ticket prices, location of the Ambani’s cultural centre
Picture Credits: Official website- nmacc.com

In Mumbai, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) was opened on Friday. On the eve of opening the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center, Nita Ambani performed a customary puja on Ramnavmi. A number of Bollywood and Hollywood stars attended the two-day event.

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC):
India's first multidisciplinary cultural centre of its sort, NMACC presents the best of the country's performing arts, fine arts, crafts, and fine music. The Centre represents a further significant step in enhancing India's cultural infrastructure and realising the best artistic endeavours from both India and throughout the globe.

Where is NMACC located?
NMACC is located within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC.

When can the public visit NMACC?
A schedule of programmes will be available at the Cultural Center when it opens to the public on April 3.  Anyone can visit here by transportation lime bike, cars, trains etc.

How to book tickets for NMACC?
If you are interested to visit one of the biggest Cultural Centres, NMACC then you can book your tickets online on the NMACC’s official website- nmacc.com. Here’s a step-by-step guide to booking tickets:

  1. First, go to www.nmacc.com, the official website.
  2. The homepage of this website displays the cost of tickets for various events.
  3. You can then select "Book Now" from the menu.
  4. A new page opens where you can choose the slot's timing and the number of guests.
  5. Pay the ticket charge based on the number of guests after that.
  6. After completing these steps, your event ticket is reserved.

What are the ticket prices of NMACC?
Prices for the events are different.

  • The starting price for the event is Rs. 199.
  • Great Indian Musical event ticket price- Rs. 400
  • Sarang Kulkarani and Shikhar Naad Quareshi- Rs. 250
  • Sufi Quawwali by Ustad manuawar masoom Ticket Price- Rs. 500
  • On 6th April Gujarat Folk ticket price- Rs 500
  • Caranatice Classical on 7th April  ticket price- Rs. 500

