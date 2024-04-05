Nizamabad Telangana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in May this year.

The demographics of the Nizamabad constituency are a blend of rural and urban. About three-quarters of voters live in cities, with the remaining 6% being in rural areas. The percentages for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) are 5.7% and 13.76%, respectively. According to religious demography, the bulk of people are Hindu (80%), followed by Muslims (15%), and the rest (5%).

Voting in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for May this year. Phase 4 voting takes place on May 13; the results are announced on June 4.

There are 17 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Telangana, including the Nizamabad constituency. According to data from the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, there are roughly 1553385 voters in the Nizamabad parliamentary seat. The parliamentary seat of Nizamabad saw 68.44 percent of voters cast ballots in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP, Congress other political parties to announce their candidates for the Nizamabad Constituency Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

2019 elections

BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri won with 480584 votes from the Nizamabad seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the TRS received 409709 votes. The constituency of Arvind Dharmapuri received 1063182 votes in total.