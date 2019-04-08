Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency: List of candidates for 2019 LS Polls, past results, all updates

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies – which will go to vote on April 11.

It consists of the following segments - Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.

In 2014, KCR’s daughter K Kavitha won with a margin of 1,67, 184 votes beating Congress’ Madhu Yakshi Goud and BJP’s Endala Lakshminarayana.

In 2009, it was a close fight between Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud and TRS’ Bigala Ganesh Gupta, with Congress emerging victorious.

In 2019, K Kavitha will face-off against Congress’ Madhu Yakshi Goud and BJP’s D Aravind and 179 farmers.

Nizamabad will make history with the most candidates to ever appear together in one polls seat. The ECI will have 12 big-sized EVMs in every polling booth to choose between 185 candidates.

Sitting TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is up against 179 farmers who are contesting en masse, but she is not ruffled as she confidently says, "I have full faith in my farmers."

The 179 farmers entered the fray for the April 11 Lok Sabha elections as a mark of protest, alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had failed to ensure Minimum Support Price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce and in getting the Turmeric Board established in Nizamabad.

There are a total of 185 candidates in the seat, prompting the Election Commission to arrange for jumbo EVMs.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.