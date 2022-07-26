Search icon
Ghaziabad: Villagers threaten mass exodus, claim police harassment at criminal's behest

Enraged by the Niwari police harassment in Sara village of Ghaziabad, more than a dozen villagers have put up fleeing posters at the entrance

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:15 PM IST

(Representative) Photo: PTI

Enraged by the Niwari police harassment in Sara village of Ghaziabad district more than a dozen villagers have put up fleeing posters at the entrance gate of their houses. Such posters have been put up on the doors of 25 to 30 houses including Momin, Tyeb, Tausif, Shoukin, Rahil, Sanid, Yameen, Salim, Kamil and Istakhar.

The villagers on Saturday demonstrated on Modinagar tehsil that the officer is harassing them on the behest of a history-sheeter. 

These people allege that a police officer posted at the Niwari police station is harassing the villagers at the command of a history-sheeter. The Niwari police, whenever they want to enter any house and pick up anyone. 

There was a stir in the police administration as soon as the poster was put up. CO Sunil Kumar Singh reached village Sara and assured the villagers of taking fair action. CO Sunil Kumar Singh says that the allegations of the villagers are being investigated. Anything can be said after investigation. 

The villagers have been pacified by assuring them of a fair investigation. No villager will be allowed to migrate from the village.

Read: Nishank Rathore death explained: What police said on 'sar tan se juda' SMS' link with Nupur Sharma row

TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
