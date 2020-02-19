Nitya Gopal Das named Ram Temple Trust chief, PM Modi's former aide Nripendra Misra gets key post

The government had earlier this month notified setting up of the trust for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The newly-formed Ram Temple Trust on Wednesday chose Nitya Gopal Das as its president while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra has been appointed to head temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

In the first meeting of Ram Temple Trust held at the residence of senior advocate K Parasaran, Champat Rai and Govind Dev Giri have been named General Secretary and named Treasurer of the Trust, respectively.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the Trust, Gopal Das said, "Logon ki bhavna ka aadar kiya jaayega. Jaldi se jaldi mandir ka nirman hoga (The sentiments of the people will be respected. The temple will be constructed as soon as possible)."

Trust by the name 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1 in New Delhi, the Government of India said in a gazette notification.

The office is the residence of K Parasaran.

Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that there will be 15 trustees in the trust of which one will be a Dalit.

The decision was taken in view of the Supreme Court verdict that directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The deadline was ending on February 9.

The landmark verdict of Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was delivered on November 9 last year.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready by the year 2022, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra had told Zee News in an exclusive interview last week.

Kameshwar Chaupal said the 67-acre land will first be metered and levelled, and then the foundation stone will be laid. The construction of the temple will take place on a highly auspicious day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be asked to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple, he had said.