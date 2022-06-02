Nitish Rajput's YouTube video on women in India unapologetically exposes society

Nitish Rajput's YouTube Video On Women in India Unapologetically Exposes The Society

For the uninitiated, Nitish Rajput is an Indian YouTuber and digital activist who has a strong online presence across social media platforms.

Over the years, what has significantly distinguished Nitish Rajput from his contemporaries is his resoluteness towards putting out information and perspectives that make viewers pause, think, and hopefully, initiate a dialogue.

One of Nitish's many videos that are openly critical of the general mindset of the society is titled 'Reality of a Woman in India.' It has gone viral and garnered widespread appreciation for the points that Nitish brought to the surface.

In an exclusive interview with Nitish Rajput, we ask him questions about the video and his thoughts on women safety.

Below is an excerpt from the same:

What would you say would be the most striking thing that people would've learnt through your video?

I have mentioned statistics that scream that women are most at risk in their own houses and from their own families and relatives. This will be something that will be eye-opening for a lot of people and I hope it brings an increase in awareness about women safety. I have touched on the issues of female infanticide and foeticide as well.

You've talked about how women are always made to feel not enough. Can you elaborate on the same?

In the video, I have tackled patriarchy and questioned the stereotypical gender roles that always, without fail, put a woman second to a man. These gender roles are designed to ensure that women remain in the shackles of the old-age restrictions, no matter how educated or successful they become.

Do you think mindset has a role to play too?

Of course it does. I've explained in detail how ingrained belief systems lead men to take liberty with their woman partners and tangle them in an endless cycle of abuse and trauma.

What are you thoughts on male aggression?

It is a myth. There is no such thing as male aggression because it is evident that men seem to choose the subject of their atrocities very carefully. She will always be a weaker woman, his wife, girlfriend or sister. He would surprisingly be very respectful around female bosses and team leaders.

What is an objective that you wish to attain with videos like these?

My goal is to make people shed their bias and think objectively by challenging narratives. I always link relevant data, sources, and statistics in the description of my videos. I intend to make my viewers understand their responsibility to validate and check everything they read, hear and see on social media.

