Nitish meets Shah ahead of Modi government's inauguration

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday, and both the leaders are understood to have discussed Kumar's party JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that his party will be represented in the government but declined to comment on the details of its likely representation.

Kumar also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers.

JD(U) leaders are of the view that the party may get two berths, one with Cabinet rank and another with minister of state profile.

However, there has been no official word on the JD(U)'s likely representation in the government.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party, is likely to be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan in the government.

The LJP had passed a resolution on Tuesday, naming him as its representative in the government.