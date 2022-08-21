Nitish Kumar will be a 'strong PM candidate' for the 2024 LS polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (L) with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

In the midst of speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may run for Prime Minister in 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that if considered by the opposition, Nitish Kumar would be a strong contender.

In a conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), Yadav called Nitish Kumar a “strong candidate” for prime minister’s post as he enjoys “immense goodwill” on the ground.

The deputy chief minister of Bihar also called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "typical case of screaming wolf," claiming the BJP's narrative of "jungle raj" is a "tired discourse."

Yadav also alleged that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar augured well for Opposition unity and it shows most parties recognise larger challenge before country.

“It signals that most of the opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum,” he said.

It is also a question of regional representation and social justice and development issues at the level of states, Yadav said.

"Despite its discourse of cooperative federalism, the BJP has repeatedly ignored regional disparities." Nobody can deny that Bihar requires special attention. But have we heard from the Centre? "Not nearly," he said.

Yadav asserted that regional parties and other progressive political groups must look beyond their limited successes and losses to safeguard the republic, claiming that rebuilding will be impossible if "we don't stop the destruction in its tracks now."

When asked about the several disparaging remarks he made about Kumar while the JD(U) leader was in an alliance with the BJP, Yadav said that if one examines the similarities and differences between them from a historical, national, contemporary, and regional perspective, one will find a convergence of minds and objectives.

"We emerged from the same churn of socialist movements and share many values." "There have been some issues, but none that are insurmountable," he remarked.

"Our criticisms of the previous government were voiced in the capacity of a responsive opposition." "All of my and my party colleagues' involvement were to ensure that the government heard the people's worries and views," he asserted.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for the record eighth time on August 10 in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan after severing ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was also sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.