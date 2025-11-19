FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will return as the Bihar Chief Minister tomorrow for the 10th time after taking oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, where Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech. Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM until the new government is sworn in tomorrow, November 20.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:43 PM IST

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?
