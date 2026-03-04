Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway

Sources told NDTV that the new chief minister after Kumar's likely exit is expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the single-largest party in last year's Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar may take over as a deputy chief minister.

A major political shift is brewing as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may be sent to the Rajya Sabha, multiple reports said on Wednesday. A key meeting of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) was underway where top party leaders -- including Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh -- were reportedly present. Elections are due in Bihar for five seats in the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the parliament).

Sources told NDTV that the new chief minister after Kumar's likely exit is expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the single-largest party in last year's Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar -- who has no electoral history -- may take over as a deputy chief minister. The sources added that Kumar may resign as early as next week. Nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election are expected to be filed this week. For the top post in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are being considered frontrunners.

Nitish Kumar, aged 75, is Bihar's longest-serving chief minister and has been sworn in a record 10 times. Many political experts had written off Kumar in the run up to the 2025 state assembly election, but Kumar-led JD(U) performed well and he again took oath as the CM. At present, Bihar has two deputy chief ministers, Samrat Chaudhary being the more influential of them, also holding the crucial home ministry. BJP insiders have reportedly said that the new chief minister must be from a backward caste.