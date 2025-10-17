Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy CM; Ravindra Jadeja's wife..

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'

Bihar is going for a high-stake elections next month. While the results are set to be announced on November 14, the question arises, that will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for 10th time? During an interview Union minister Amit shah made big statement. What did Amit Shah said?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar is going for a high-stake elections next month, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. While the results are set to be announced on November 14, the question arises, that will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for 10th time? or will BJP-led NDA alliance launch a new CM face or Bihar against Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav? During an interview with India Today, Union minister Amit shah made big statement.

What did Amit Shah said?

Amit shah said that the decision to select the CM face will be in hands of the entire alliance and not just BJP and that party respects the alliance and its party.  He said that CM face will be decided after Bihar elections, a tradition BJP follows in states they secure win, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Shah said, 'Who am I to make someone a Chief Minister? There are many parties in the alliance; after the elections, we will sit down and decide on the CM. Now we are fighting the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.'

On the question if, BJP gets more MLAs than their alliance partners, Shah replied, "Now also we have more (MLAs), but still Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister...Rajneeti (politics) cannot happen for TRP...you asked me what will happen later, then I gave you an answer."

NDA seat sharing

After much speculations of rift in NDA, seat-sharing for BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chiraj Pawan's LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) was announced. Both BJP and JD(U) got 101 seats each. BJP has announced all its 101 candidates after it released its list, while JDU has also announced its candidates fielded from their constituencies.

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – 101
  • Janata Dal (United) (JDU) – 101
  • Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (R)) – 29
  • Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) – 06
  • Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) (HAM) – 06

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav? Amit Shah...
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE