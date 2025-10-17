Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'

Bihar is going for a high-stake elections next month. While the results are set to be announced on November 14, the question arises, that will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for 10th time? During an interview Union minister Amit shah made big statement. What did Amit Shah said?

Bihar is going for a high-stake elections next month, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. While the results are set to be announced on November 14, the question arises, that will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for 10th time? or will BJP-led NDA alliance launch a new CM face or Bihar against Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav? During an interview with India Today, Union minister Amit shah made big statement.

What did Amit Shah said?

Amit shah said that the decision to select the CM face will be in hands of the entire alliance and not just BJP and that party respects the alliance and its party. He said that CM face will be decided after Bihar elections, a tradition BJP follows in states they secure win, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Shah said, 'Who am I to make someone a Chief Minister? There are many parties in the alliance; after the elections, we will sit down and decide on the CM. Now we are fighting the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.'

On the question if, BJP gets more MLAs than their alliance partners, Shah replied, "Now also we have more (MLAs), but still Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister...Rajneeti (politics) cannot happen for TRP...you asked me what will happen later, then I gave you an answer."

NDA seat sharing

After much speculations of rift in NDA, seat-sharing for BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chiraj Pawan's LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) was announced. Both BJP and JD(U) got 101 seats each. BJP has announced all its 101 candidates after it released its list, while JDU has also announced its candidates fielded from their constituencies.

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) – 101

Janata Dal (United) ( JDU) – 101

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ( LJP (R)) – 29

Rashtriya Lok Morcha ( RLM) – 06

Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) ( HAM) – 06

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).