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Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, New Bihar CM to be announced soon

Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, signalling his exit as Bihar's Chief Minister.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, New Bihar CM to be announced soon
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Nitish Kumar has officially taken the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking the beginning of his transition from Bihar's Chief Minister to a national political role. This move signals the imminent end of his long tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar, clearing the way for a shift in leadership within the state government.

Nitish Kumar’s Statement on Stepping Down

On the eve of his swearing-in ceremony, Nitish Kumar confirmed his decision to step down as the Chief Minister of Bihar. In a statement to the media, he explained that he felt the time had come for him to focus on his responsibilities in the national capital. Reflecting on his extensive work in Bihar, he said, 'I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here.'

Kumar also clarified that he would resign from his Chief Ministerial post in the next few days, paving the way for the appointment of new leaders to take charge. “I will step down from my role there and work here,” he added, reiterating that new individuals would soon be appointed as Chief Minister and Ministers.

Ceremony Attended by Key Bihar Leaders

The oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi was attended by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, who had arrived from Patna to witness the moment. Their presence highlighted the importance of the political transition underway in Bihar, as the state now prepares for a change in leadership.

Bihar’s Longest-Serving CM Takes a New Path

Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm of Bihar politics for nearly two decades, is one of India’s most seasoned political figures. His career began in 1985 when he first became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Over the years, Kumar's leadership in Bihar has seen significant changes in the state's development, especially in areas like infrastructure, education, and law enforcement.

First assuming the role of Bihar’s Chief Minister in 2005, Kumar has served for multiple terms and earned a reputation as a pragmatic and development-oriented leader. In addition to his leadership in Bihar, Kumar has also held positions at the national level, including serving as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, further cementing his stature in Indian politics.

What’s Next for Bihar?

With Kumar stepping down, the political landscape of Bihar will now undergo a major transformation. As the state prepares for a new government, speculation is rife about who will succeed him and what the future holds for Bihar’s governance. Nitish Kumar’s exit from the Chief Minister's office also signals his growing influence in the national political arena, particularly with his new role in the Rajya Sabha.

As Bihar looks ahead, the focus will now be on the formation of a new leadership team that will carry forward the developmental legacy Kumar has built over the years. His departure marks the end of an era for the state but opens the door for fresh political dynamics.

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