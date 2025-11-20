Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Here is a list of ministers under his cabinet.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. The oath ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders of National Democratic alliance. After NDA's stellar performance in Bihar elections 2025, securing victory over 202 seats, NDA has again given the responsibility to spearhead Bihar in 2025 to 'forever' CM Nitish Kumar. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Here is a list of cabinet ministers who were sworn in today

Samrat Choudhary (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)

Mangal Pandey (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Shrowan Kumar (JDU)

Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)

Leshi Singh (JDU)

Madan Sahni (JDU)

Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

Santosh Suman (BJP)

Nitin Nabin (BJP)

Shreyasi Singh (BJP)

The Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies.

He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan yesterday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent).