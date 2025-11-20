FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Here is a list of ministers under his cabinet.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. The oath ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders of National Democratic alliance. After NDA's stellar performance in Bihar elections 2025, securing victory over 202 seats, NDA has again given the responsibility to spearhead Bihar in 2025 to 'forever' CM Nitish Kumar. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar's cabinet. 

Here is a list of cabinet ministers who were sworn in today 

Samrat Choudhary (BJP)
Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)
Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)
Mangal Pandey (BJP)
Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)
Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)
Shrowan Kumar (JDU)
Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)
Leshi Singh (JDU)
Madan Sahni (JDU)
Sunil Kumar (JDU)
Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)
Santosh Suman (BJP)
Nitin Nabin (BJP)
Shreyasi Singh (BJP)

The Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies.
He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan yesterday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: Full list of of NDA...
Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....
Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE