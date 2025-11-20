Nitish Kumar son Nishant Kumar's FIRST statement after father sworn-in as Bihar CM for 10th time, says, 'Public gave us...'

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Hailing the victory and Nitish Kumar' historic return as Bihar CM, his son Nishant Kumar gave his first reaction, 'public gave us...'

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. PM Modi, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and other prominent leaders attended the swearing-in-ceremony. This comes after NDA secured a ,assive victory on 202 seats, defeating RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan. Hailing the victory and Nitish Kumar' historic return as Bihar CM, his son Nishant Kumar issued his first reaction. He was also present at the swearing-in-ceremony.

'Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister for the 10th time. I congratulate the people and the entire NDA family. We have fulfilled the promises before and we will do the same even now,' Nishant Kumar said.

He said, 'I congratulate my father for taking the oath as the CM the 10th time. The public gave us more than expected. I thank and also congratulate the public.'

Along with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday also took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

Nishant Kumar, born in 1975, is the only child of Nitish Kumar and his late wife Manju Sinha. Nishant Kumar studied at St. Karen's school in Patna before moving to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie.He has pursued software engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.