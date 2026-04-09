Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals
Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?
Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai
'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained
IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?
Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained
INDIA
Bihar is set for a leadership transition as Nitish Kumar is expected to step down after the Khadmas period ends.
A major political transition appears imminent in Bihar, with discussions intensifying over the successor to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, the process of selecting the next leader will begin after April 13, marking the end of the inauspicious ‘Khadmas’ period, during which significant decisions are generally avoided.
Jha indicated that formal steps toward leadership change would likely start from April 14, once Kumar returns and the timing is considered more favourable.
While JD(U) leaders have pointed to mid-April, voices within the Bharatiya Janata Party suggest that the transition could happen sooner. A senior BJP leader hinted that a change in leadership might take place as early as possible, with plans for a high-profile swearing-in ceremony.
The event is expected to showcase unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with top leaders likely to attend and endorse the transition, signalling political stability in the state.
State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed that Nitish Kumar is expected to resign after returning from Delhi. He added that subsequent developments would follow constitutional procedures and political consultations.
Kumar, who has led Bihar for nearly two decades, is widely credited with maintaining coalition balance and administrative continuity, making his exit a significant moment in the state’s political landscape.
Among the frontrunners, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a strong contender for the top post. Known for his organisational role within the BJP, his elevation could mark a strategic shift.
There is also speculation that new faces may be included in the incoming government, with reports suggesting a possible entry of Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar’s son, into active politics.
Experts believe the real test will begin after the transition. Political analysts believe that the incoming chief minister will inevitably be compared with Nitish Kumar’s long tenure and governance record.
They pointed out that while the BJP may already have a plan in place in consultation with allies, the leadership change must be handled carefully. The delay in announcing a successor reflects the importance of ensuring a smooth transition in a state where coalition management has been crucial.
With the groundwork reportedly underway, clarity is expected once Kumar formally steps down, setting the stage for a new political chapter in Bihar.