Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?

Bihar is set for a leadership transition as Nitish Kumar is expected to step down after the Khadmas period ends.

A major political transition appears imminent in Bihar, with discussions intensifying over the successor to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, the process of selecting the next leader will begin after April 13, marking the end of the inauspicious ‘Khadmas’ period, during which significant decisions are generally avoided.

Jha indicated that formal steps toward leadership change would likely start from April 14, once Kumar returns and the timing is considered more favourable.

BJP Signals Imminent Change

While JD(U) leaders have pointed to mid-April, voices within the Bharatiya Janata Party suggest that the transition could happen sooner. A senior BJP leader hinted that a change in leadership might take place as early as possible, with plans for a high-profile swearing-in ceremony.

The event is expected to showcase unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with top leaders likely to attend and endorse the transition, signalling political stability in the state.

Nitish Kumar Likely to Step Down

State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed that Nitish Kumar is expected to resign after returning from Delhi. He added that subsequent developments would follow constitutional procedures and political consultations.

Kumar, who has led Bihar for nearly two decades, is widely credited with maintaining coalition balance and administrative continuity, making his exit a significant moment in the state’s political landscape.

Possible Successors and New Faces

Among the frontrunners, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a strong contender for the top post. Known for his organisational role within the BJP, his elevation could mark a strategic shift.

There is also speculation that new faces may be included in the incoming government, with reports suggesting a possible entry of Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar’s son, into active politics.

Challenges Ahead for New Leadership

Experts believe the real test will begin after the transition. Political analysts believe that the incoming chief minister will inevitably be compared with Nitish Kumar’s long tenure and governance record.

They pointed out that while the BJP may already have a plan in place in consultation with allies, the leadership change must be handled carefully. The delay in announcing a successor reflects the importance of ensuring a smooth transition in a state where coalition management has been crucial.

With the groundwork reportedly underway, clarity is expected once Kumar formally steps down, setting the stage for a new political chapter in Bihar.