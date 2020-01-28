Nitish Kumar says Prashant Kishor was let into JD(U) under Amit Shah's recommendation, Kishor calls out 'lie'

In the latest bout between politicos, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar on Tuesday slammed JD(U) Vice President Prashant Kishor, highlighting that the latter can leave the party if they want. Kumar also claimed that Prashant Kishor was himself inducted into the party on the recommendation of Amit Shah, against who Kishor is being vocal now. The JD(U) Vice President later hit back at Nitish Kumar, calling him a liar

"Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with that? One can stay in the JD(U) till one wants. One can also leave if one wants," said Nitish Kumar, without, however, taking Prashant Kishor's name.

Notably, a day earlier, Kishor had taken a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that voters in Delhi should press the lotus button on the EVM so hard that current is felt at Shaheen Bagh.

Targeting Shah, Kishor had taken to Twitter to say that the voters in Delhi will instead press the EVM button with love. “Jolts like this should always be dealt softly so that the social harmony and brotherhood are never disturbed," Kishor had tweeted.

The JD(U) Vice President has also recently been extremely vocal about being against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC). He also works as a strategist in collaboration with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, which has been against CAA-NRC as well.

Against this, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar today hit out. "Already he works as a strategist for various parties, but I'm making one thing clear, if he wants to remain in the party he will have to adopt the basic structure of the party," warned Nitish Kumar, without naming party vice president Prashant Kishor.

However, Kumar then claimed that Kishor was inducted into the party because of Amit Shah's recommendation. "Do you know how he joined the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," the JD(U) chief told the media.

But soon after this, Kishor took to Twitter to call out the JD(U) chief on his 'lie'. "Nitish Kumar, what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah?" Kishor wrote.

Kishor has been repeatedly questioning the JD)U) leaders over their position on the CAA and NRC has been criticising PM Narendra Modi and Shah for passing the law.