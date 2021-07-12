Nitish Kumar says new law not necessary to curb population growth

Amid reports of a new law to control the country's wildly growing population, NDA's ally JD(U) has come up with a difference of opinion. Expressing his views on the proposed law, JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has said that it is not necessary to make a law for population control.

"If any state wants to do something, it can do it, I have nothing to say on this. I believe that if the woman of the house is educated, the population itself will be controlled," Nitish said.

Citing the example of China, he said, "First one, then two children. Now everyone knows what is happening there. I clearly believe that if women are educated, then there will be control automatically. I think by 2040 the population of Bihar will come under control."

Also read UP Population Control Bill Draft: People with more than two children will not get government benefits

The Bihar CM added that just making a law for population control will not do anything but it is also necessary for people to be educated. If the women of the country are educated, then the reproduction rate will also come down. Nitish said that it cannot be claimed that the reproduction rate will decrease in every family, but it is certain that it will definitely decrease.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has started the process of enacting a law for population control in the state. For this, a draft has been issued by the government in which it has been said that those who will have more than 2 children, will be deprived of contesting civic elections and many government facilities. The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

On Sunday, Yogi encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising due to an increase in population. He said that the rising population is the root cause of major problems including inequality.

"Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," Adityanath said in a statement.