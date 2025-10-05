Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Nitish Kumar's minute-long 'folded hands' gesture during virtual meet with PM Modi goes viral, watch

During a portion of the event where another leader was reading out the program details, Kumar remained seated with his hands folded in a posture of deference or deep concentration for nearly a minute, occasionally moving his hands slightly and glancing sideways. Watch viral video here,

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:10 AM IST

Nitish Kumar's minute-long 'folded hands' gesture during virtual meet with PM Modi goes viral, watch
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's extended gesture of sitting with folded hands during a virtual event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has once again sparked political speculation and criticism from the Opposition.

The Chief Minister was participating in the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025, a national skill convocation where PM Modi presented certificates to top performers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide, while also launching new youth-focused initiatives valued at over Rs 62,000 crore.

What exactly happened?

During a portion of the event where another leader was reading out the program details, Kumar remained seated with his hands folded in a posture of deference or deep concentration for nearly a minute, occasionally moving his hands slightly and glancing sideways. This unusual public gesture quickly gained attention and was highlighted by political opponents.

The part can be seen in this live video from 27:11 - 27:50 minutes.

The opposition questioned Nitish Kumar's fitness

Nitish Kumar, the long-standing leader of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), has recently been the target of repeated criticism from the Opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who have raised questions about his health and public conduct.

They have pointed to several recent incidents of what they describe as "unstable and erratic" behavior, expressing concerns about his capacity to effectively govern the state, particularly with the Bihar Assembly elections approaching.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh was a significant event for both the central government and the state, highlighting the launch of major schemes such as the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally-sponsored initiative with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore. Additionally, the Prime Minister used the event to spotlight Bihar-specific initiatives, including the establishment of the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University and the Bihar Youth Commission, explicitly commending Kumar’s efforts towards good governance.

The folded-hands gesture, observed during a recent high-profile event, has drawn criticism, especially considering the leader's past actions, such as attempts to touch the Prime Minister's feet and making unusual remarks at public rallies. Critics interpret these behaviors as potential signs of political or physical weakness. Despite consistent denials from his party and allies, the leader's conduct during the virtual event with the Prime Minister is expected to fuel further attacks from the Opposition as the critical elections approach.

