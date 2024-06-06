Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…

AAP MLAs called for 'emergency meeting' at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, likely to...

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

5 ancient dishes of India

How many days should women work out?

10 Bollywood stars who run successful businesses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song-fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

HomeIndia

India

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said his party has demanded for a review of the Agnipath scheme and will "pursue" the caste census issue which, he asserted, was a need of the time.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…
Image: PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said his party has demanded for a review of the Agnipath scheme and will "pursue" the caste census issue which, he asserted, was a need of the time.

Tyagi said his party's support to the BJP was "unconditional".

"There is anger among voters on the (short-term army recruitment) Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings to be removed, on which people have objections," Tyagi told reporters here.

He said the JD(U) is not opposed to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but all stakeholders should be consulted on it.

"On the UCC, the chief minister (Nitish Kumar) had written to the Law Commission. We are not against the UCC. But there should be consultation with all the stakeholders, chief ministers, political parties and different sects, and a resolution should be found," he said.

Asked if his party will push for a caste census, Tyagi said, "No party in the country has denied a caste census. Bihar has shown the way, the prime minister also did not oppose... It is the demand of the time, and we will pursue it." On its support to the BJP as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said, "There is no pre-condition, there is unconditional support. But it is in our mind and heart that Bihar should be given special status. After bifurcation, the situation Bihar has faced, it can not be corrected without granting it special status." Support of allies like the JD(U) is crucial for the BJP as it could not reach the majority mark on its own in the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP bagged 240 seats, 32 short of an absolute majority. Among its allies, N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and

Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA has 293 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik

India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

Gaza: 30 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Nuseirat school

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement