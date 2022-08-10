Nitish Kumar's engineer son Nishant lives a life of spirituality: All you need to know about his family

Nitish Kumar (File)

JDU leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time. Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath to Kumar in Patna at around 2 pm. The Kumar government will receive support from his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. It is expected that Yadav's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the de-facto head of the party, will become the state's deputy chief minister. Lalu Yadav's second son Tej Pratap is also a politician. However, very little is known about the family of Nitish Kumar, who is one of the few politicians who could successfully keep their private and personal lives separated. Kumar's son Nishant Yadav is a software engineer and keeps away from politics. Here's all you need to know about Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and the former's family.

Nitish Kumar was born on March 1, 1951, in Bihar's Bakhiarpur. His father Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh was an ayurvedic practitioner. Kumar completed Electrical Engineering from NIT Patna in 1972. He married Manju Kumari Sinha in 1973. She passed away in 2007. They have a son named Nishant Kumar.

Nishant Kumar lives a life away from the limelight. His mother was a government teacher. Nishant is also an engineer. He completed his engineering course from BIT Mesra. Even though his father remained the chief minister seven times, Nishant keeps away from politics. He has said on many occasions that he would never join his father in politics. He doesn't have any interest in politics.

Nishant Kumar is inclined towards spirituality. He wants to spend his life on the path of spirituality. Kumar, however, wants his father to excel at politics. He had said people love his father because of his development work.

In the year 2019, according to a report, Nitish Kumar's total assets were worth Rs 56, 23,000. Nishant Kumar's net worth was Rs 2 crore and 43 lakh.

Nitish Kumar has three sisters and a brother. His brother is a farmer by profession.