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Nitish Kumar resigns as longest serving Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary leads candidates' list, know all top contenders

Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Bihar's Chief Minister today after serving Bihar for more than a decade. After his resignation, the strong CM contenders include BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and the JDU’s Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son will unlikely be the next Bihar CM.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Nitish Kumar resigns as longest serving Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary leads candidates' list, know all top contenders
Nitish Kumar resigns as longest serving Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary leads candidates' list, know all top contenders
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Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Bihar's Chief Minister today after serving Bihar for more than a decade. After his resignation, the strong CM contenders include BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and the JDU’s Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son will unlikely be the next Bihar CM. 

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on April 15 and a cabinet meeting from 4 pm today will decide about the Bihar's cabinet leader. Currently,  the BJP has Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana - across most Hindi heartland states. 

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