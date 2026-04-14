Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after 20 years in power; Who will succeed him?

Nitish Kumar's exit came after he was elected unopposed as a member of parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. Now, all eyes will be on who will succeed Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (April 14) submitted his resignation as the chief minister of Bihar to the state's governor. The resignation of Nitish Kumar -- considered a stalwart of Bihar politics -- marks the end of a 20-year era in the state. Kumar's exit came after he was elected unopposed as a member of parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. Now, all eyes will be on who will succeed Kumar as the new Bihar CM.

Kumar, chief of the Janata Dal (United), which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor, Lt. General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the Lok Bhavan in Patna. Earlier in the day, Kumar had chaired his final cabinet meeting, paving the way for a first-ever BJP government in the politically-crucial state. Kumar's resignation has come just months after the NDA secured a thumping victory in Bihar assembly elections.

In a post on X after his resignation, Kumar said that his government worked for every section of the society across sectors including education and health, with a special focus on women and youth. He added that the new government in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance. "We formed the NDA government in the state for the first time on November 24, 2005. Since then, the rule of law has been firmly established, and we have remained consistently committed to development," Kumar said in his post. "From the very beginning, our government has worked for every section of society -- Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes Dalits and Mahadalits," he added.

Kumar further stated: "We have worked extensively for the people of Bihar and have served them with dedication for a long time. We had decided that the time had come for me to step down from the post of Chief Minister." He added: "The new government will now take forward the responsibilities, and it will have my full cooperation and guidance. I am confident that the state will continue to witness meaningful progress and move ahead on the path of development."

Nitish Kumar's successor

The BJP, which is the single-largest party in Bihar's 243-seat assembly with 89 members, is set to elect its legislature party leader, who will take over as the next chief minister. The key meeting reportedly began at the saffron party's Patna office around 3 pm on Tuesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary -- a former Bihar BJP president -- has long been considered a frontrunner for the top post, but party insiders believe that a surprise pick cannot be ruled out. Such a decision has already been taken by the BJP in Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.