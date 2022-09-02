Nitish Kumar reacts to Sushil Modi's comedy show remark: 'Nobody takes him seriously'

Nitish Kumar (File)

Nobody takes Sushil Kumar Modi seriously, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quipped on Friday, as he reacted to the BJP MP's barb over his recent meeting with K Chandrashekar Rao. The JDU leader, who had dumped BJP and joined hands with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, counterattacked Modi -- once considered close to him -- saying he might get a post in the Centre government as a reward for continually attacking him.

Kumar and KCR met on Wednesday in Bihar to explore the possibility of bringing all opposition parties under one umbrella to take on the BJP juggernaut for the 2024 general elections. While KCR has been meeting leaders in his bid to form a consensus over the possible alliance since he retained power in Telangana in 2019, Kumar changed his political tone recently but has made giant strides in a few weeks. Though Kumar has denied that he would join the prime ministerial race, he appeared to be visibly uncomfortable when journalists posted this question to KCR during a joint conference on Wednesday. Kumar quickly stood up to leave and even asked KCR to leave even though he appeared willing to answer the question. Later the two downplayed the question saying a decision would be taken later.

"Who takes him (Modi) seriously... Even his party does not. Let him say whatever he wants to say. Since he is saying something against me almost every day, he may find a place for himself at the Centre," the CM said on Thursday evening.

Modi said on Wednesday that the meeting between Kumar and KCR was a "get-together of two daydreamers" and the "latest comedy show of opposition unity".

He also said that "it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states, and harbouring the desire to become the prime minister of the country".

Modi has taken the mantle of attacking Kumar since the latter parted ways with the BJP. He has alleged that Kumar quit the party as he wanted to become the prime minister of the country and that he had approached BJP for the vice-presidential post.

With inputs from PTI