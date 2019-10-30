Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) national president, to hold post till 2022

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday elected as the national president of his party, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), for the next three years. This marks it the second time for Kumar to be elected as so.

Nitish Kumar has been elected as the national president* of the Janata Dal (United) for the next 3 years. https://t.co/k2WHdZ3Qv8 pic.twitter.com/QivFS7O4C6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The announcement was made at a meeting of the JD(U) National Council held at Mavalankar Hall in New Delhi.

Nitish Kumar had been elected as the national president of the JD(U) for the first time in 2016, after Sharad Yadav stepped down from its helm, handing over the reins of the party to Kumar. This time, he will remain president till 2022 before re-election.

Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2017, a post he has served on five previous occasions. He had also been a Union Minister earlier.