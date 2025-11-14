Nitish Kumar's performance in Bihar Election 2025: JDU candidates winning or losing? Full list here

JD(U) candidate and political strongman Anant Singh is leading from the Mokama seat in Patna.

Bihar Election Results Live: The NDA alliance, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has surged ahead as the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts votes. Notably, the JDU lead is currently even ahead of its ally BJP in terms of leads, showed trends. JD(U) is now leading on 79 seats, surpassing the number of constituencies the RJD has a lead on, according to latest trends. JD(U) candidate and political strongman Anant Singh is leading from the Mokama seat in Patna.

JD(U) candidates list who are leading:

SAMMRIDH VARMA SHALINI MISHRA SHWETA GUPTA PANKAJ KUMAR SUDHANSHU SHEKHAR MINA KUMARI SHEELA KUMARI SATISH KUMAR SAH ANIRUDDHA PRASAD YADAV RAMBILASH KAMAT BIJENDRA PRASAD YADAV SONAM RANI

NDA to register landslide victory

The BJP-led NDA appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats. BJP was set to emerge as the single-largest party with a lead in more than 80 assembly seats out of 101 it contested.

If trends are converted into results, the BJP will be outperforming the JD(U) in a second consecutive election, which may give rise to a clamour from within the cadres for having their “own chief minister”.