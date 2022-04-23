Nitish Kumar on RJD Iftar party: What connection does it have with politics?

Pic: Twitter/@yadavtejashwi

An Iftar feast hosted at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna on Friday turned out to be an occasion for huge political optics, as state CM Nitish Kumar attended the party.

This left spectators to dig their memories to recall when was the last time the JD(U) leader had visited the residence of his predecessor in power, the wife of his arch-rival, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

However, the CM Nitish Kumar reacted amid the political buzz on Saturday, saying people are invited to such iftar parties. He also questioned what does it have with politics?

“Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone to it,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Political acrimony gave way to social niceties as all members of Rabri Devi's family, including her son and party heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister.

Once Kumar took his seat, Chirag Paswan, who had arrived a little earlier, greeted him by touching his feet. Those who might have been taken in by Chirag's relentless attacks on the JD(U) leader, an old associate of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, could hardly believe their eyes.

Chirag's rebellion ahead of the 2020 assembly polls has been singularly blamed by the JD(U) for its losses at the hustings. Paswan junior has been relentless in his attacks on the CM, his own political isolation notwithstanding.

Home Minister Amit Shah meets CM Nitish Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday in Patna. Shah, who arrived at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport today, was received by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish Kumar, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders.

(With agency inputs)

