'Nitish Kumar must hand over CM post to Tejashwi Yadav, open political ashram': RJD vs JDU in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must handover the chief ministerial post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025 and open an ashram to provide political training to the masses, said RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, triggering speculation of a rift between the two Bihar allies.

Janata Dal-United was quick to dismiss the suggestion and said the people of Bihar want to see Nitish Kumar at the highest post.

Tiwari made the remark at a party meeting.

"Long ago, Nitish Kumar had said that he will open the ashram and provide political training. I will remind him to open that ashram after making Tejashwi the chief minister in 2025. After that, I will also join you in the ashram and train the political workers there," he said.

Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav and other important party leaders were present at the meeting.

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha counterattacked and tweeted, "Nitish Kumar ji is not going to open the ashram yet. The prayers of crores of countrymen are with him, who want Nitish ji to continue to serve the people of India while staying at the highest peak of power. But if you need, you should look for some ashram."

Nitish Kumar recently dumped the BJP and formed an alliance with RJD with whom he had been in an alliance in 2017.

Kumar was later sworn in as the chief minister.

BJP has said on several occasions that the JDU-RJD won't survive the test of time and crumble.

Since dumping BJP, Kumar has been involved in building a consensus for a pan-India, anti-BJP alliance. He, however, has maintained he is not fashioning his image in order to take on Narendra Modi in 2024 general elections as opposition's PM candidate.

Lalu Yadav's RJD is the single-largest party in the state, while Kumar's JDU is a distant third. BJP is the second largest party in Bihar.

