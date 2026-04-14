Nitish Kumar's last cabinet meeting: Know what Bihar's CM said ahead of his resignation

Janta Dal (United) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday said that it was the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar in which he addressed all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Janta Dal (United) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday said that it was the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar in which he addressed all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The outgoing CM Nitish Kumar today chaired the State Cabinet meeting at the Old Secretariat. Jha added that Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today.

Speaking to reporters following the Cabinet meeting, Sanjay Jha said, "It was the last Cabinet meeting, in which the CM addressed all MLAs. He said it was his last Cabinet meeting as the CM. He said after the Cabinet meeting, he will go and meet the Governor.

"Asserting that the present government and future administrations will continue to function under Nitish Kumar's guidance, he called it an "emotional moment" for the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters on the political developments in the state, Jha said the transformation of the state under Nitish Kumar had restored pride among its people. "This is an emotional moment for the 140 million people of Bihar. We always say that we felt ashamed to say we are Bihari before Nitish ji's arrival, and after his arrival, Bihar's respect and prestige remained intact," he said.

Furthermore, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said that Nitish Kumar had done a lot for the state and this was an emotional moment for all.

"The CM expressed gratitude towards the members of the Cabinet and the public. It was an emotional moment where he expressed his emotions. Everyone is emotional today. All that Nitish Kumar ji has done for the state no one else has done...Everyone was emotional today..." he told reporters.

State Minister Leshi Singh said, "It is both an emotional and proud moment today. We have been with him (Nitish Kumar) since 1995."

The remarks come as political developments in Bihar have gained pace over leadership dynamics as the NDA will meet today at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to chose Nitish's successor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)