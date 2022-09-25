Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Aiming to unite Opposition, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav will be meeting Sonia Gandhi after more than five years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

Aiming to unite Opposition, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
File photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the three parties in more than five years. The meet is being held with the aim to unite the entire Opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Both the leaders are arriving in Delhi to attend a rally to be held in Fatehabad district on the birth anniversary of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal by INLD leader OP Chautala.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lalu said, "Everyone needs to be alert, BJP needs to be uprooted in 2024. I will go to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi soon. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after the completion of his padyatra."

READ | Gehlot to make way for Pilot? Key meet of Rajasthan Congress MLAs today amid buzz over change of guard

Meanwhile, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said there is a need for a "credible face" and mass movement to seek people`s vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and opined that meeting leaders of various political parties "would not make much of a difference".He said such meetings cannot be seen as Opposition unity or political development.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts toward forging opposition unity.

In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister`s post.

In less than two years` time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a `Grand Alliance` government in Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.