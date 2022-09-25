Aiming to unite Opposition, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

File photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the three parties in more than five years. The meet is being held with the aim to unite the entire Opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Both the leaders are arriving in Delhi to attend a rally to be held in Fatehabad district on the birth anniversary of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal by INLD leader OP Chautala.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lalu said, "Everyone needs to be alert, BJP needs to be uprooted in 2024. I will go to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi soon. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after the completion of his padyatra."

Meanwhile, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said there is a need for a "credible face" and mass movement to seek people`s vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and opined that meeting leaders of various political parties "would not make much of a difference".He said such meetings cannot be seen as Opposition unity or political development.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts toward forging opposition unity.

In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister`s post.

In less than two years` time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a `Grand Alliance` government in Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI)