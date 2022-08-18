Nitish Kumar is like 'woman abroad who change their boyfriends very often': Kailash Vijayvargiya on Bihar CM's flip-flop

Kailash Vijayvargiya - File Photo

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter’s move to quit the NDA and rejoin hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, likening him with “women abroad who change their boyfriends” frequently.

“When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," Vijayvargiya said in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya's remarks come days after Kumar ended a nearly three-decade alliance with the BJP and rejoined hands with the RJD-led grand alliance to form a new government in Bihar. He took oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time earlier this month.

The BJP termed as "opportunistic" the move by Kumar, who now heads a government that includes, besides his party and RJD, the Congress and the Left extending support from outside.

Kumar is said to have parted ways with the NDA amid suspicions over the BJP flexing its muscles in the state. The JD(U) was wary that the BJP might dump it after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls on its own in order to install its own CM.

Several in the opposition believe that Kumar's aim reflects his national ambitions and the timing of quitting the NDA has pitched him as a prime ministerial cadidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.