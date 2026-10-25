'Nitish Kumar is finished': Anant Singh slams JD(U) after expulsion, hints at floating own party

Why was Anant Singh expelled from JD(U)? Here's what triggered the six-year expulsion: his remarks on Nitish Kumar and his plans to float a new party.

Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Janata Dal (United), a day after being expelled from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Declaring that Nitish Kumar was politically "finished", Singh questioned the future of the JD(U) and hinted at launching his own political outfit.

Making his first public appearance in Patna since his expulsion, Singh claimed that the JD(U) had lost its political relevance and predicted that the party would struggle to win even 10 seats in the upcoming elections.

The remarks came after the JD(U) expelled Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, accusing them of defying party directives and supporting a rival candidate in the recent legislative council elections.

What did Anant Singh say after his expulsion?

Reacting to the party's decision, Singh said he had no regrets about being expelled and questioned the authority of those responsible for taking action against him.

"I have no regrets about being expelled. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar; he had formed it. Now, when the leader himself is no longer there, what is left of the party? The person who expelled me is not worth anything," Singh said.

Singh also claimed that he had learnt about his expulsion through media reports and had not received any formal communication from the JD(U). Dismissing speculation about joining another political party, the Mokama MLA indicated that he could launch his own outfit.

"Why will I go anywhere? I will simply form my own party," he said. He further warned that the JD(U) would face the consequences of its decision in the upcoming elections, claiming that the party would find it difficult to secure even 10 seats.

Why was Anant Singh expelled from JD(U)?

The JD(U) on Saturday expelled Anant Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In an official statement, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said Singh's primary membership had been terminated with immediate effect for violating party instructions, making derogatory remarks against senior leaders and campaigning for a rival party's candidate in the recent legislative council elections. The disciplinary action followed Singh's open support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh in the council polls, despite the JD(U) fielding Neeraj Kumar. Singh had publicly backed Anuj Singh and vowed to ensure the defeat of the JD(U) candidate.

Expressing confidence in Anuj Singh's victory ahead of the October 27 results, Singh said, "Votes cannot be bought from any shop. People are like God, and I have faith that they have voted for us. Victory is certain." Neelam Devi was also expelled over her alleged involvement in activities considered detrimental to the party.

Will Anant Singh lose his Assembly membership?

Apart from expelling Singh from the party, the JD(U) has recommended that the Bihar Assembly Speaker terminate his membership as an MLA under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on grounds of defection.

However, expulsion from a political party does not automatically result in the loss of an Assembly seat. Any disqualification proceedings would require a decision by the Speaker under the applicable constitutional provisions. Singh's status as an MLA will therefore depend on the outcome of the proceedings.

What did Anant Singh say about his ties with Nitish Kumar?

Despite attacking the JD(U)'s current leadership, Singh maintained that his personal relationship with Nitish Kumar remained cordial. "There is no distance between Nitish ji and me. We maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and meet him sometime; there is no issue," Singh said. He also asserted that voters would ultimately decide whether his expulsion was justified. "The public is the master. If we have done something wrong, the people will answer us. If the party has done something wrong, the party will have to answer for it," he added.

Who is Anant Singh and why is Mokama his stronghold?

Popularly known as "Chhote Sarkar" in Mokama, Anant Singh is a strongman-turned-politician who has exercised considerable political influence in the constituency for decades. His family has maintained a strong hold over the Mokama Assembly seat since 1990, barring a brief period when a rival strongman won the constituency.

Singh contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on an RJD ticket but was subsequently disqualified following his conviction in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In the 2022 Assembly bypoll, the RJD fielded his wife, Neelam Devi, who won the seat and retained the family's political influence in Mokama.

Neelam Devi later shifted her allegiance to the NDA in 2024, reportedly with Singh's approval. Singh subsequently returned to the Assembly as the Mokama MLA. Singh's expulsion has brought tensions within the JD(U) into the open, particularly over party discipline and support for rival candidates. His threat to launch a separate political outfit could also have implications for the party's electoral prospects in Mokama, where he continues to command a personal support base.

However, whether Singh will formally establish a new party remains uncertain.