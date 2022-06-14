Nitish Kumar in race to become next President of India? Bihar CM responds to rumours

File photo

Many reports and rumours have claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be running in the Presidential Elections 2022 later this year, giving regard to his comprehensive portfolio over the years, and his status as a veteran politician.

Giving a clarification on these rumours, Nitish Kumar has responded that he will not be running in the race for the President post, saying that such reports are “mere speculation”, putting an end to reports that he will be running in the July Presidential elections 2022.

"I am not in the race to become the country's next president, nor am I going anywhere. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations," he said to queries by scribes on the sidelines of his weekly public outreach programme, as per PTI reports.

While responding to a comment made by Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Nitish Kumar being a worthy candidate for the post, the chief minister replied curtly, “I repeat I am not in the race to become the country's next president.”

Immediately after the announcement of the schedule for the presidential poll on June 9, Shrawan Kumar, who is also a senior JD(U) leader, said Nitish Kumar has all the abilities required for being president.

Shrawan Kumar had also said, as per PTI reports, “Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become president of India" and though he is not in the race "Every person would want him to become the president of the country.”

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had given rise to rumours that Nitish Kumar will be running in the presidential race, saying that his party NCP was ready to support Kumar’s JD(U) for the country's highest constitutional office if he snapped ties with the BJP.

According to the official announcement, the presidential elections 2022 for the next term will be held on July 18, with the results expected to be announced on July 21. The official notification regarding the Presidential Elections 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi to appear again before ED today, timeline of yesterday's events